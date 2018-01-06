WAMCF dialogues on life's big questions to begin this month

A series of talks debating life’s big questions is being organised by Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum (WAMCF).

The purpose of the debates is to promote understanding between different religious and ethnic communities.

The first event, at which people will discuss ‘What do you want most in life?’, will take place at Taplow Court on Tuesday, January 16 at 7pm.

Organiser Paul Samuels said: “As well as being immensely enjoyable, these dialogue events are an important contribution towards a happier and more engaged community.”

Other topics will include ‘What makes a good friend?’, ‘What is true strength?’ and ‘What are you most grateful for?’.

All the events are free.

Visit www.wamcf.org for more information.