Louis Baylis Trust donation helps boost Twyford community bulb planting project

A community bulb planting project in Twyford has beenboosted by a £400 donation from the Louis Baylis Trust.

The project was initiated last year by village resident Jack Hollidge and is being led by Caroline Dobson, a teacher at The Colleton Primary School.

It aims to plant bulbs to brighten verges and open grass areas leading to the school.

Last year, pupils at the school managed to plant bulbs covering about half of the park area near the school with the help of sponsors Waitrose, Hare Hatch Sheeplands and the Rotary Club of Loddon Vale – and the assistance of some of the children’s grandparents.

This year, the school is expanding the planting area with the continued support of the sponsors.

A Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) donation has also helped guarantee the purchase of the bulbs needed, and pupils and teachers at the school are being assisted by Twyford and Ruscombe Horticultural Association in the planting.

The money supplied by the Louis Baylis Trust, the Advertiser’s owner, has assisted in several ways including buying bulbs and space, and £150 of it will be held over to use next year.

Discussing the donation from the trust, Caroline Dobson, a younger team class teacher who also runs the gardening club, said: “It’s amazing because we can't do it without funding, it just wouldn't happen.

She added: “[We’re] really pleased to have it. The children appreciate it.

“It enables the children to plant and be outside and, particularly at the moment with mental health issues and things, we are just trying to get them outside as much as possible and this is helping us do that and gives us a proper reason to go outside and do something, which is lovely.”

The project is looking for additional volunteers.

To get involved email carolinedobson@colleton.wokingham.sch.uk