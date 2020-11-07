Volunteers shop and collect prescriptions as they support residents through second lockdown

Residents will once again be supported during the second lockdown.

The Wokingham Borough Community Response (WBCR) is set to continue its efforts through its One Front Door Service, which was started at the beginning of the pandemic and supports residents who need extra help.

The service is led by Citizens Advice Wokingham, working in partnership with Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) and a host of voluntary organisations such as First Days, Involve, LINK Visiting Scheme and Age UK Berkshire.

The team will also be conducting welfare checks with the vulnerable and telling them what help is available.

Teams will also be supporting the NHS Test and Trace scheme by contacting those in the local area who ‘Test and Trace has been unable to get hold of’.

In Twyford, the parish council is set to continue its TwyForward initiative, which looks to create a portfolio of memories from this period of time.

In a statement, Twyford Parish Council, added: “As before, we will be working with Twyford Together and Wokingham Borough Council to support businesses where we can. We will also be co-ordinating with the Twyford COVID-19 organisers.

“We are currently talking with Public Protection Partnership and Environmental Health about whether our tree planting day can continue, in any format, on November 28.

“The council meet weekly on Zoom and are there to support our Twyford community as needed.”

The Hurst Residents Community Group is also set to help villagers over lockdown.

Group founder Paul Palmer, said: “The Hurst Residents Community Group are now a well-established Facebook group and we have many members willing to help any vulnerable people in the village during lockdown.

“We still have active volunteers who can be called upon to help with shopping and collecting prescriptions. To find a volunteer covering your road please visit woodedhill.uk/helpers or reach out to community on the Facebook group here www.facebook.com/groups/hurstvillage.”

He added: “Some volunteers have offered to chat on the phone, some have offered to collect any medication and some to shop. If the volunteer cannot help, they can contact another volunteer for you.”