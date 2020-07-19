Dinton Pastures Country Park set to host socially distanced Open Air Cinema events

10:00AM, Sunday 19 July 2020
Photo by Stewart Turkington www.stphotos.co.uk
A popular country park in Hurst is set to host a series of socially distanced Open Air Cinema events this August.
The cinema nights at Dinton Pastures Country Park will see attendees enjoy their favourite films from Saturday, August 1 to Saturday, August 29.
Films on offer include: The Greatest Showman on Saturday, August 1, Dirty Dancing featuring Patrick Swayze on Saturday, August 15, Bohemian Rhapsody on Saturday, August 22 and Toy Story 4 airing on Saturday, August 29.
In accordance with the Government guidelines on COVID-19, attendees will be asked to bring their own picnic, due to food and drinks vendors not being permitted on site, toilets will operate a ‘one in, one out system’ and visitors will be asked to use the hand sanitiser provided upon arrival.
To book tickets online visit: www.dinton-pastures.co.uk/whats-on-guide/outdoor-cinema/
Film start times subject to darkness.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident in Cookham.
Budget supermarket Aldi has announced plans to open stores in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough.