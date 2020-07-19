Dinton Pastures Country Park set to host socially distanced Open Air Cinema events

A popular country park in Hurst is set to host a series of socially distanced Open Air Cinema events this August.

The cinema nights at Dinton Pastures Country Park will see attendees enjoy their favourite films from Saturday, August 1 to Saturday, August 29.

Films on offer include: The Greatest Showman on Saturday, August 1, Dirty Dancing featuring Patrick Swayze on Saturday, August 15, Bohemian Rhapsody on Saturday, August 22 and Toy Story 4 airing on Saturday, August 29.

In accordance with the Government guidelines on COVID-19, attendees will be asked to bring their own picnic, due to food and drinks vendors not being permitted on site, toilets will operate a ‘one in, one out system’ and visitors will be asked to use the hand sanitiser provided upon arrival.

To book tickets online visit: www.dinton-pastures.co.uk/whats-on-guide/outdoor-cinema/

Film start times subject to darkness.