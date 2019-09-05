Council set up task and finish group to examine 'adoption' procedure

A task and finish group to examine the procedure of adopting new open spaces, roads, landscaping and play areas once housing developments are completed has been set up by Wokingham Borough Council.

The group, which aims to assess if the adoption process for new infrastructure can be sped up to avoid disruption to nearby homes, is calling for community groups, residents, town and parish councils and stakeholders to provide written evidence describing their involvement in the adoption process.

’Adoption’ refers to existing or newly built private roads and open spaces in estates being adopted by the council to be maintained with public funds.

During the process the group will also examine the legal, technical and planning frameworks for adoption, alongside examples of best practice.

Andrew Moulton, assistant director for governance at the council, said: “The procedure and timeframe for adopting new estate infrastructure can be confusing and frustrating for residents.

“So we want to see if things can be done differently to help everyone involved.”

The deadline to submit written evidence is Monday, September 30.