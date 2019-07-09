Twyford is on the way to becoming a plastic-free village

Twyford could become a plastic-free village after a new initiative was launched to cut down single-use plastic waste.

The parish council was urged to support the new Twyford Rethinks Its Plastic (TRIP) initiative at a meeting by guest speaker Gordon Holmes on Tuesday, June 25.

Mr Holmes, who runs the scheme with Twyford Together, said: “Plastic is not biodegradable and usually goes into the landfill. It can pollute our water and find its way into the ocean.

“That is a fact because something like eight million pieces of plastic pollution goes into the ocean every day.”

Mr Holmes added that the group has created five objectives to lead them to plastic-free status, including: obtaining the support of local government and parish councils, working with Surfers Against Sewage – a charity which works with communities to protect oceans, setting up a steering committee, reducing the use of ‘disposable plastic’ and working with Twyford businesses and schools.

“We’ve identified about 11 to 15 businesses in Twyford and we want them to reduce at least three single-use plastic items and in order to be certified as a plastic free community – only five based on our population size need to be certified as plastic-free in Twyford.”

The group has so far established water refill stations at several businesses, completed an audit of restaurant Emma’s Kitchen so it can become the first business in Twyford to be plastic-free and is setting up collection points in the village for recycled items.

Mr Holmes added that one of the ways to reduce single use plastic is to buy loose vegetables instead of pre-packaged.

Cllr Claire Scull said that research has proven that buying loose vegetables is ‘significantly more expensive than buying pre-packaged’ and not everybody could afford it.

WBC Cllr Stephen Conway, (Lib Dem, Twyford) said: “I’ve already spoken with Peter Baveystock at Wokingham Borough Council (waste and recycling manager) who’s the kind of recycling supremo there about the campaign about Twyford Rethinks Its Plastics, he’s very supportive. I’m hopeful that the borough council will be offering all the kind of support this campaign needs.”