Sonning lock-keeper leaves post after 'loss of enthusiasm' following toilet closure

A lock-keeper at Sonning Lock has decided to retire from duty after the closure of his tea garden means he does not ‘have the enthusiasm’ to carry on.

Keith Burnage, 66, has been in charge at the lock, which is owned by the Environment Agency, since 2003.

But a plumbing issue within the toilets next to his tea garden – Sonning Lock Tea Rooms – has resulted in its closure.

The toilets empty into an eight foot deep cesspit and drainage system.

While the cesspit still works, the associated drainage pipe that drains away excess liquid has been blocked, making the facilities unusable.

“The whole island belongs to the Environment Agency, but they gave me permission to have the tea garden,” Keith said.

“When the toilets became a problem, they blamed the fact that the tea garden was there – so they closed the toilets.

“I just do not have the enthusiasm to carry on as lock-keeper. I can’t run a tea garden without toilets.”

He added that the EA has its own rules on the repairing of cesspits and drainage systems, with even planning permission needed to implement new equipment.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “We do not own or manage the café at Sonning Lock. Nor do we receive any income from it, which was run by weir and lock-keeper Keith Burnage in his own time. The decision to close it is purely a matter for him.

“The toilets at the lock were originally meant only for staff. Following increased use by customers at Mr Burnage’s café, the Environment Agency paid for some plumbing repairs, but we also asked him to pay for subsequent work. Mr Burnage chose not to.

“We thank Mr Burnage for his many years’ service as Sonning lock keeper, and wish him a happy retirement.”

Keith retires officially on March 31 but existing holiday entitlements meant he ceased to work the lock last week, on February 19.

The tea garden closed in September.

He will now move out of his lock house – also owned by the agency – to Didcot.