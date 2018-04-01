Twyford officially twinned with Cuincy in France

The village was officially twinned with Cuincy after a delegation travelled from the French commune visited for the signing ceremony.

The group of five, lead by the mayor Claude Hego, arrived on Friday, March 23 before spending the weekend being shown around Twyford and meeting various schools and community groups.

Twinning is a form of legal or social agreement between towns and villages in geographically and politically distinct areas to promote cultural and commercial ties.

Gordon Storey, deputy lieutenants of Berkshire, accompanied the delegation for much of the weekend as it met head teachers from three primary schools, presented a wreath on the war memorial and was presented with a football by the Twyford Comets FC.

He said: ”They had a fantastic time.

“We hope it’s the start of many exchanges.

“The Prime Minister also wrote them a letter to welcome them, which we framed and presented them with.”