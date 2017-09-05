Charvil teenager 'hooping to help' children in Yemen

A kind-hearted 14-year-old girl has been fundraising for children in Yemen after learning of the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country on the news.

Teya Greatrex began ‘hooping to help’ at the start of the summer, hula-hooping for donations at events and doing bake sales.

She said: “It was about a year ago I was watching the news and I just thought that I had such a privileged life in comparison, so I just wanted to do something.”

Teya said she chose to donate the money to Unicef because of the work they do in providing health care, vaccinations and food parcels.

According to the charity more than 19 million people lack access to clean water and sanitation facilities, while over 14 million people are in desperate need of basic health care – and at least one child dies every 10 minutes in Yemen from preventable diseases.

The Piggott School student has raised more than £800 so far and even got the support of one of her heroes at Reading Festival on Friday, August 27, after queuing up for two hours to get her Unicef t-shirt signed by Dan Smith of British indie band Bastille.

“They were so nice and really supportive”, she added.

Teya plans to do some additional busking with her hoop to help reach her fundraising target and said she had learnt a lot about how generous people can be.

She lives in Charvil with her mother and father, Romany and Steve, and 12-year-old sister, Kira.

Her proud mum Romany said: “It’s quite inspiring really, she has been working so hard.

“I remember when she first told me about her desire to fundraise for Yemen.

“She said, ‘I really want to help, for me a crisis is losing the wifi for 10 minutes, but what these families are struggling with is really awful.’”

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hoopingtohelp