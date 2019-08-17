Train fares from Maidenhead and Slough to London to increase by up to £89

Rail fares could go up by almost three per cent in 2020.

The increase is based on the Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation measure for July of 2.8 per cent, published yesterday (Wednesday) by the Office for National Statistics.

About 40 per cent of train fares, including annual season tickets, are dictated by the RPI increase from July the previous year.

An annual season ticket from Maidenhead to London Paddington, which costs £3,188, will go up by £89 to £3,277. Meanwhile, a season ticket from Slough to London Paddington will rise from £2,712 to £2,788, an increase of £76.

Robert Nisbet, of National Rail’s Rail Delivery Group, said: “No one wants to pay more to get to work but by holding rises down to no more than inflation, money from fares will continue to cover almost all of the day-to-day costs of running rail services.”

Campaign groups have complained that the increase is pegged to RPI inflation rather than the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, usually lower.

This July’s CPI is 2.1 per cent.

Darren Shirley, chief executive of Campaign for Better Transport, said: “Passengers already pay thousands of pounds to endure overcrowding, delays and cancellations.

“The Government should commit to January’s fares rise being linked to CPI.”