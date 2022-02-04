Taplow charity gives sensory room a revamp

A sensory room at Thames Valley Adventure Playground (TVAP) has had a revamp to make it more accessible for users.

The Taplow-based charity, which supports children and adults with additional needs, decided to spruce the space up with new lighting and sound systems.

TVAP manager Gary Warrington said that the room is now more inclusive for children and groups.

An acoustic vibrating area which enables youngsters with hearing impairments to feel the music is one addition to the space, while a karaoke has also been set up.

Equipment to kit out the space was donated by former users of TVAP, added Gary.

“The aim was to make it more accessible for more people,” he said. “We just felt like it needed more of this element so the kids would be a bit more in control.

“The parents buy equipment and they use it at home and maybe their children grow out of it. It is unbelievable – people have been so generous.”

The sensory room is bookable for a contribution of £10 per half hour, with use of the space for a group of up to six.

Visit www.tvap.co.uk for more information.