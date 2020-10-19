Marlow and Burnham green spaces win coveted Green Flag awards

Marlow’s Higginson Park and a nature reserve in Burnham have been awarded coveted Green Flag awards, marking them as some of the best maintained green spaces in the UK.

The Pound Lane park, along with Burnham Beeches National Nature Reserve, in Hawthorn Lane, picked up the accolade along with more than 2,000 other sites for this year’s delayed awards.

The latter was also one of just 109 winners to receive a ‘Green Heritage Site’ award for the management of its historic features.

Judges look for parks that are safe, clean and welcoming, as well as ones with good community involvement and overall management.

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, with results published on October 14.

Elsewhere, four parks in nearby Slough – Salt Hill, Herschel, Pippins and Colnbrook Recreation Ground – won Green Flags.

Bucks Council’s cabinet member for leisure Cllr Clive Harriss said: “It takes tremendous effort to maintain the high standards required, and I’m grateful to all the staff and contractors involved in helping to keep these parks clean and welcoming to all.”

Paul Todd, Green Flag Award scheme manager, added: “Parks and green spaces have never been more important for the physical and mental health of everyone."

To view a full list of winners, visit www.greenflagaward.org.uk/news/uk-winners-2020/