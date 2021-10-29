Cippenham Poppy Appeal celebrates biggest fundraisers for 2020

The Cippenham branch of the Royal British Legion officially launched the 2021 Poppy Appeal on Saturday – celebrating last year’s top fundraisers.

The evening was attended by the Mayor of Slough, Councillor Mohammed Nazir, and leader of the council, Cllr James Swindlehurst.

The night was also opened by singer Michelle B, who serenaded the audience with songs old and new.

Then came a presentation of certificates of appreciation, acknowledging the community’s fundraising efforts after the challenges of 2020.

The Poppy Appeal 2020 top fundraisers in each category were: Lynch Hill Primary Academy, raising more than £1,200; The Chestnuts pub in Langley with £117; and Knit Your Socks Off community group with £350.

Knit your Socks Off made its money with sales of hand-knitted poppies – and has so far already knitted 600 poppies for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

The individual who raised the most was Michelle Ketch, with £1,000, from the sale of hand-made poppy facemasks.

An extra £168 was raised on the evening via a raffle and bingo.

The Cippenham Royal British Legion can be found at poppy tables in Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury's over the next couple of weeks.

The social club has asked for the patience of those making requests for deliveries, as most volunteers are working full-time and juggling family life.