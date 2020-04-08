Hospital trust launches COVID-19 appeal to support patients and staff

The community has been praised for rallying together and supporting staff at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust during the coronavirus pandemic.

Generous gifts and messages of thanks have poured into to the trust, which runs Wexham Park and Heatherwood hospitals, as it cares for patients who are seriously unwell with COVID-19.

Staff have received food and drink donations, free or discounted accommodation to allow them to continue working when others are at home self-isolating as well as hand-crafted cards from schoolchildren.

Andrew House, director of the Frimley Health Charity, which oversees all fundraising at the trust, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity shown to our staff by individuals and businesses over the last few weeks.

“At times such as these communities really come together to support each other. Our doctors and nurses are working magnificently around the clock to care for patients from our region, and in turn our communities have shown how much they appreciate that effort.”

Figures published by the NHS today revealed 103 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 at the trust’s three hospitals, including Frimley Park in Surrey.

The total number of positive cases of the virus in the Royal Borough stands at 116 with 167 cases reported in Slough.

A COVID-19 appeal has now been launched by the Frimley Health Charity to directly support the care of patients with the virus and the wellbeing of staff looking after them.

Donations have already enabled the charity to buy 20 Android tablets to help patients hold voice and video calls with loved ones following restrictions to slow the spread of the disease.

“The situation at our hospitals is changing daily, and we believe that those who wish to contribute can do so most effectively by donating to our Covid-19 Appeal,” the charity’s director added.

Visit www.frimleyhealthcharity.org to donate.