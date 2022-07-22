Remember When: Celebrations as Altwood School was saved from closure

1977: A self-confessed ‘old-fashioned teacher’ said goodbye to Alwyn Infant school after 40 years of service.

Joyce Castle came from her home in Rutland to teach juniors during the war, and had stayed in Maidenhead ever since.

She said: “I’m an old-fashioned teacher. I tell them ‘do this, do that’. It’s the way I’ve always done things and the way I always will.”

1977: An under 14 team from Desborough School won the Berkshire section of the Lords Taverners Cricket Colts Trophy for the second successive season.

At Slough CC, Desborough beat Slough Grammar School by 42 runs in the final.

1982: Grenfell Park hosted a special pageant to celebrate Maidenhead’s 400th anniversary.

The trip back in time featured performers dressed as important figures from the area’s history, such as Lord Desborough and Lady Astor.

The opening scene featured Elizabeth I granting the 1582 charter which made Maidenhead a free town.

1987: Altwood School’s pupils, parents and teachers were celebrating victory after the threat of closure was finally lifted from the Maidenhead comprehensive.

The year-long battle to keep Altwood open ended when Education Secretary Kenneth Baker overturned Berkshire County Council’s decision to axe the school.

1992: Pupils at Lowbrook School carefully laid 4,528 2p pieces around their building.

The coins, which were worth £90.56, were collected by the children for the charity Friends of the Samaritans.

The stunt was a dummy-run for an event in August, when more than 1.7million 2p coins would be laid out on Windsor’s Long Walk as part of a day of fund-raising activities for the Samaritans.

1997: A Woodlands Park man was preparing to lead a team of 50 walkers on a 21-mile sponsored walk as a thank you to the hospitals which treated him for cancer and a heart bypass operation.

Bernie Elton was treated by Wexham Park Hospital, Slough, and Mount Vernon Hospital in Middlesex.

He planned to raise several thousand pounds for them by recruiting locals from The Beehive pub in White Waltham and The Bell in Waltham St Lawrence to join the walk.

1997: A group of children had their say in the battle against plans to build houses on the last bit of open space between two South Bucks villages.

Gathering together on Slate Meadow, between Bourne End and Wooburn Green, pupils from St Paul’s CE Combined School put their feelings to music in a protest song against development.