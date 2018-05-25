Remember When: Councillor's career kicked off and town's clock went electric

1973: Veteran Tory councillor Clive Bullock kicked off his political career by standing in the local elections for the new Windsor and Maidenhead District Council – as an independent.

Clive and running mate Tony Bullock (no relation), who had a budget of £10, a campaign staff of one and a team of dedicated volunteers, were standing as members of the Cox Green Community Association.

Clive said: “We’ve got to force people to sit up and take notice of us.”

1980: Nine boys from the 1st Bourne End scout group test launched model aircraft they had built to earn their ‘modeller’ proficiency badge (main picture).

The boys used an ‘Ajax’ design for the planes which had a 30in wingspan and where powered by a rubber band.

The quality of workmanship was judged by new scout leader Andrew Hopper who decided Mark Sheehan’s model was the best, with Tom Stokes and Tim Bowerman as runners-up.

1978: Pupils from Cookham Rise Primary School had something of the Easy Rider about them after all 14 passed their cycling proficiency test.

They had been taking the road safety class with police officer PC Metcalf each week for the previous six weeks before being put through their paces by the local council’s examiner.

1978: The council decided Maidenhead’s Jubilee Clock Tower was to go electric with £1,000 set aside for new electro-mechanical working to be installed.

Up until then the clock had been hand-wound, with Edward Dunstall, a member of the Antiquarian Horological Society, winding the old clock mechanism once a week.

He would still be required to ensure the clock kept accurate time and change it for the beginning and end of British Summer time.

The only snag was that the electricity cable to the clock tower had been cut during roadworks and it would be without power until it could be fixed.

1978: Pupils at Littlewick Green Infants School did their bit for Christian Aid Week.

The theme of the week was water, so they gathered around the old well on the green for a service conducted by the vicar of Littlewick, the Rev Bruce Hartnell.

The children then led parents and visitors in laying coins in front of the well, raising a total of £20.

1983: Horoscope followers got starry-eyed when they turned out in force to meet Breakfast TV astrologer Russell Grant.

Russell, whose humorous predictions and lively personality won him an army of fans, was in Maidenhead to promote his new record, No Matter What Sign You Are.

Among the star-struck fans who popped down to the Opus One record shop in King Street were Julie Davies, 27, and Kathy Jenkins, 35.

Julie said: “He’s a hoot, an absolute nutter.”

1988: ‘Catch the clown’ was the name of the game for youngsters at the All Saints and Boyn Hill School’s family fun run at Maidenhead Thicket.

Pre-school runners were led by one of the parents, Peter Brewer, dressed as a clown, much to the delight of the youngsters.

The event saw six competitive races for different ages groups.