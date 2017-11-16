Plans submitted for 154 apartments at site of Desborough Bowling Club

The redevelopment of Desborough Bowling Club could see 154 apartments built on York Road.

A planning application, submitted by Shanly Homes, is for one eight-storey building and two seven-storey buildings with 176 car parking spaces.

The existing bowls club will be demolished to make way for the new buildings after the Desborough Bowling Club was granted planning approval for a state-of-the-art facility in Green Lane in March 2016.

The design and access statement includes design drawings and context about how the development will fit in with the York Road Opportunity Area, which is being jointly developed by Countryside and the Royal Borough.

It is made up of three mansion blocks with communal gardens between each block and the car park will be accessed from a private road on the east of the site.

A previous application for the same number of homes was submitted earlier in the year, but the borough refused this in September due to the application failing to demonstrate how it could be achieved without prejudicing the wider redevelopment of the York Road Opportunity Area.

It was also rejected due to a lack of affordable housing, a loss of trees and the layout, scale, bulk and mass of the buildings.

The revised application states there is no affordable housing because there are ‘abnormal’ associated costs with the project, including building the new bowling club in Green Lane.

It states: “Shanly are proceeding with this scheme on a reduced profit margin. Any requirement to deliver affordable housing within the scheme would increase the scheme deficit, reducing the out-turn developer profit to an unsatisfactory level and placing doubt over the scheme proceeding.”

It also shows the height of the buildings, eight and seven storeys, against other projects including The Landing (17 storeys), Berkshire House (14 storeys) and the Countryside York Road Opportunity Area, which will include a building of up to 12 storeys.

A decision is expected to be made by Thursday, February 8.

Visit 17/03466 to view the application on RBWM planning portal.