Demolition process to start at Magnet this month, say developers

Demolition work at the former Magnet Leisure Centre site is set to start later this month as work begins to turn the space into 434 new homes.

The Royal Borough and developer Countryside are delivering the regeneration scheme at St Cloud Way after planning permission was granted in December.

Five buildings containing 434 homes will be built in place of the former leisure centre and Ten Pin Bowling site, with a mixture of houses, apartments and maisonettes included in the proposals.

A total of 33 homes will be available for affordable rent while 54 are set to be shared ownership.

Developers have also promised a ‘missing links’ cycle route through the site; improvements to the existing subway and a new pedestrian crossing across the A4.

The footbridge is now closed to the public and it is expected to be removed at the end of October and replaced with a pedestrian crossing.

The development will be split into two phases – the comprises the demolition of the former leisure centre, the removal of the footbridge and construction of 351 homes.

The second phase includes the redevelopment of the old bowling site for 83 new private sale homes. Countryside said that once hoardings are in place and site setup complete, demolition works are expected to take about three months.

The demolition contract is already underway with site set up works commenced and the stripping out of the building starting next week.

Actual demolition of the Magnet centre is expected to occur in mid to late November.

Homes will feature private outdoor space through a garden, with 8,500 sq m of outdoor amenity space delivered. There will also be 346 car parking spaces and 455 cycle spots.

The development is expected to generate more than £1million in developer contributions to fund wider community improvements, Countryside said.

However the scheme has has also come under fire, with concerns raised about the new homes’ impact on Maidenhead’s infrastructure and the look of the buildings.

The land value for the Magnet site has also plummeted by millions of pounds as revealed by the Advertiser last month, adding strain to the council’s finances.

Construction works are programmed to complete within six years, with the first phase developed within three years.

While the leisure centre car park closed permanently to the public in July, most of the Ten Pin car park remains for use by permit holders and The Wilderness Medical Centre, with access from St Cloud Way and exit to Cookham Road maintained.

Daniel King, managing director for Countryside in the Thames Valley, said: “We are excited to begin delivering on the vision for St Cloud Way, which will be revitalised with 434 high-quality new homes, new outdoor spaces and improved connectivity to the town centre.

"With the plans for the site shaped by extensive consultation with the local community and stakeholders, we are looking forward to bringing our second regeneration site in Maidenhead to life.”

Councillor Andrew Johnson, Royal Borough leader, added: “St Cloud Way is the next exciting investment that we’re driving forward as part of our wider regeneration ambitions for Maidenhead.

“St Cloud Way will help meet local housing needs for our community and this start of on-site activity is a huge milestone, heralding the start of demolition and clearance, making way for this new development that people will see rise behind the hoardings.”