In pictures: Marlow Rotary Clubs host young carers day out

A young carers day put on by Marlow Thames Rotary Club ensured families with particular special needs could enjoy precious time together.

The event, held at Holy Trinity School in Wethered Road on Saturday, gives young carers the opportunity to have fun in a safe environment.

Usually within the families who turn up, there is a young person who may be caring for a parent, sibling or other relative.

About 150 people braved the winds for this year’s day out – assisted by The Rotary Club of Marlow – which equated to about 40 to 50 families.

John Prout, of the Marlow Thames club, said: “Quite often for the families who turn up, this will be the only time that they go out as a family in the course of the year.

“It is a private event for families with particularly special needs based around caring in the South Bucks area.

“It is a very safe event in that the people who are attending are people who have got the same sort of issues, so they are not competing with the general public.

“We get incredible feedback from the families.”

A kid’s disco, craft stalls and plate smashing were just some of the activities on the agenda at the weekend.

Marquees in the school field were provided by multi-church charity Lighthouse Marlow, following the culmination of Lighthouse Week at Holy Trinity during the week.

This is a holiday club for children run by Christians from regional churches.

Rotary Club of Marlow rotarian Lance Slater said: “We have been doing [this] for a number of years now so it is very well organised, and again the children, young carers and the families just seem to enjoy it from beginning to end.”

President of Marlow Thames Rotary Peter Reynolds added: “It is just a great event – we give these families an opportunity to have a great day out – they can relax.”

On Saturday, October 5 the Rotary Club of Marlow will be hosting its big autumn charity concert.

It will be held at All Saints Church in The Causeway at 7.30pm.

Tickets available from Marlow information centre/library in Institute Road or rotarian Lance Slater on 07803 179911.