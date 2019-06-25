In pictures: Marlow Rock Bottom festival 2019

Revellers descended on Marlow Bottom playing fields on Saturday for the return of a popular music festival.

Marlow Rock Bottom took place for its seventh year, welcoming a record crowd for a day of ‘non-stop’ melodies in the sunshine, with more than 2000 people attending.

The event raises funds for the maintenance and upkeep of the venue where it takes place, with all proceeds going to the Marlow Bottom Playing Fields Management Committee.

While the total amount of money has not yet been counted, organisers – who run the festival on a volunteer basis – called this year’s festival the ‘best ever’ which will raise a good total for the charity.

Headline acts including Pure Abba, U2baby and Majesty, a tribute to Queen, were joined by the 70 strong Maidenhead & Windsor Rock Choir and a 10-piece soul funk band from London.

Food and drink was provided by a range of regional establishments, including the Marlow-based Rebellion Brewery bar, Chives from Bourne End and the Da Luca Italian restaurant in Marlow Bottom.

Music shop Westmount Music also gave away instruments through a raffle, while food bank One Can Trust saw crates of tinned food being donated.

Ian Branch, part of the festival organising committee, said: “It was just a fabulous day – our best ever.

“Music started at about 1pm and went through until 10.30pm – so pretty much non-stop.

“It’s really relaxed, family-orientated – and really good music.

“It is all not for profit – other than the security which is professional, there is a whole band of people that get involved on a volunteer basis.”