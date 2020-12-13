Marlow schools to host live carol concert and reindeer trail

Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School is hosting its annual carol service online and has invited everyone to the performance.

The service will take place from 6.45pm on Tuesday and streamed live from All Saints Church. It will be available to watch on the school’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/SWBGS1

"This year has been a very challenging time for everyone and as we move towards Christmas, we are delighted at Borlase to be able to bring something uplifting to you in your homes," the school said.

"Mr Miall, director of music, has worked incredibly hard with the music department under the most challenging rehearsal circumstances this term. They and all our student musicians were determined we all had a Borlase Christmas to share with the community."

Another Marlow school, Holy Trinity in Wethered Road, is organising a reindeer trail around town, running until Christmas Eve. Starting at the school, clues lead around Marlow until Rudolph is found. There is a letter to find at each clue and a chance to win prizes.

The trail has been organised by the Holy Trinity Marlow PTA, a registered charity, and has a suggested donation of £2.

Visit bit.ly/2JMYKkM and scan a QR code to get started.