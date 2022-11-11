Remember When: Wendy Craig's children's book and OBE for Teasy Weasy

1972: Actress Wendy Craig was at Maidenhead Library to read her new children’s storybook, Happy Endings, to youngsters.

The Cookham Dean-based star also visited the Bookshop in the Colonnade as she autographed copies of the book.

1982: Pinkneys Green-based celebrity hairdresser Peter ‘Teasy Weasy’ Raymond was at Buckingham Palace to receive his OBE from the Queen.

Raymond was the first British hairdresser to receive the honour.

1982: Six Desborough School choirboys spent a day at Elstree recording studios.

The boys, all trebles in the school choir, had been asked to sing the title theme music for a new television film being brought out by Micky Dolenz – formerly a member of the pop group, The Monkees.

1992: Firefighters from Maidenhead were among more than 30 members of the Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service who received long service awards.

Anthony Barron, district staff sub officer, and his colleagues Thomas Bailey, Paul Dicker, Duncan Jack and Christopher Salter, who all joined the service in 1972, receive long service and good conduct medals during a ceremony at Whitley Wood fire station.

1997: Ten teams battled it out for the 1997 Cracker Challenge Trophy.

All the competing organisations had generously donated time and money to enter the competition and helped raise an estimated £2,500.

After a long and exhausting physical schedule followed by a quiz session, the Magnet Mad Dogs (made up of Magnet staff) emerged triumphant ahead of the Leisure Tubbies (Royal Borough leisure services).

1997: Maidenhead remembered the victims of all conflicts at its Remembrance Day service.

A crowd gathered at the war memorial outside the town hall to pay tribute to the fallen.

The Deputy Mayor, Cllr Cynthia Endacott, was among the civic party which joined ex-servicemen and representatives of voluntary organisations.