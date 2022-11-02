New public car park opens in Maidenhead town centre

A new public car park has opened in Maidenhead on the site of a former vacant office block.

Located on the corner of Bell Street and Kings Chase, the Clock Tower pay and display car park offers options for drivers to pay via cash, card and the RingGo mobile phone app.

It is operated by Green Parking Ltd, based in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, with prices set at £2 for up to two hours; £4 for up to four hours and £7 for more than four hours. Sundays and bank holidays are £2 per visit.

Demolition work was undertaken earlier this year at the site opposite the Travelodge, which saw a former office complex brought down.

A planning application was approved in 2019 for a new six-storey office building with a basement and 86 car parking spaces on the site, following demolition of the old block.

The applicant – Aberdeen Standard Investments – is working with consultancy firm JLL on the new office development.

It is not known how long the new car park is in place, or whether it is a temporary or permanent fixture.

A spokesman for JLL confirmed in April that a ‘pre-let marketing campaign had commenced to identify an occupier’ for the site.

To view the planning application, search for reference 18/03502/FULL on the borough’s planning portal.