Campaign begins to find occupier for former Maidenhead office block

An office block in Maidenhead town centre has been demolished as developers seek new occupiers for the vacant plot of land.

Demolition work has been undertaken at the site on the corner of Kings Chase and Bell Street, which has seen a former office complex brought down opposite the Travelodge.

Now that the site has been cleared, a company is being sought to take over the new building planned for the site.

A planning application was approved in 2019 for a six-storey office building with a basement and 86 car parking spaces on the site, following demolition of the old block. The applicant – Aberdeen Standard Investments – is working with consultancy firm JLL on the new office development.

A spokesman for JLL confirmed this week that a ‘pre-let marketing campaign has commenced to identify an occupier’ for the site.

To view the planning application, search for 'Kings Chase' as a keyword on the Royal Borough's planning portal, or search for reference 18/03502/FULL