Maidenhead Morris dancing side celebrate 50th anniversary year

A Morris dancing side in Maidenhead are celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Ellington Morris, based at Scout Hall in Pinkneys Green was first established in 1972 by Ricky Osbourne and Reg Jakes, with their first public appearance taking place in 1973.

Originally starting as a Traditional Cotswolds Morris group, the side learnt dances collected from the villages around Oxfordshire in the black book by Cecil Sharp from the English Folk Society.

The dances feature six dancers with flowing handkerchiefs or the clashing of sticks.

The side also performs border-style dances from the borders of England and Wales, as well as rapper sword dances from the north-east of England.

Throughout the years, the side has performed at various events, including school fetes, days of dance, Knowl Hill Steam Fair, weddings and at pubs in and around Maidenhead on Wednesday, including dancing during a visit from Ronald and Nancy Reagan.

Ellington Morris has also visited Bad Godesberg in Germany, Saint-Cloud in Paris and Kortrijk in Belgium as part of the town’s twinning.

Each year, the side also performs a traditional Mummers Play on Boxing Day where St George fights the Turkish knight to the death and the doctor and his horse bring them back to life with the aid of Molly, Beelzebub and Father Christmas.

The side also perform various wassails – which means good health, from the Norse – bringing health and good luck to orchards and other fruit crops.

This involves choosing the Queen of the Bean who then pours cider on the roots of trees to scare away evil spirits.

Originally starting at the Black Boy Inn in Hurley as a Marrow Wassail for the cucurbitaceous society formed on St Pyrs Day, the wassails are now performed at community orchards in the area and was also held at the rediscovered orchard in Cliveden.

Throughout the years, the side has moved from being male only to a mixed side supported by musicians who play the fiddle, melodeon and pipe and the tabor.

The side practices each Wednesday during the winter months at Scout Hall, reading for May 1.

As long-time supporters of Maidenhead Mencap, the side donates money every year to support their summer activities.

Chris Bell, the foreman of the side, said: “50 years is a fantastic achievement for us. It just shows that Morris continues to be enjoyed by lots of people. It’s great fun, a chance to meet different people and make new friends, to go to new places and it helps keep an important English tradition alive.”

The side is planning a ceilidh for current and past members next year.

Ellington Morris welcomes newcomers and introductory sessions are being held from October to December.

For more information visit: www.ellington.org.uk