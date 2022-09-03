Remember When: Plea to Linford Christie to 'give me my flag back'

1982: Part of the biggest apple pie in the world was flown to the Water Oakley Farm Shop to raise money for the South Atlantic Fund.

A total of 200 individually-packed portions of the record-breaking pie were flown from Kent to 24 farms all over the country by a specially-commissioned helicopter.

The mammoth pie had been specially baked by ITV to break the existing world record of a 9½-ton pie. ITV’s pie weighed in at 12½ tons.

1987: A unique steam tractor fell off the vehicle that was transporting it – leading to hours of delays on the A4.

The valuable vehicle – named the Joker – dated back to 1919 and overturned at the Burchetts Green mini-roundabout.

1987: More than 250 children paraded through Maidenhead in fancy dress to mark the end of Timbertown.

Children had spent the bank holiday weekend building about 20 huts on the Town Moor, based on the theme of transport.

A space station, a caravan, a submarine and Concorde were among the creations.

1992: A Waltham St Lawrence brownie leader made a plea to Olympic sprinter Linford Christie – “Please give me back my flag.”

Brown Owl Penny Morris, an athletics fan, had travelled to the Barcelona Olympics with a giant home-made Union Jack.

When Linford Christie won the men’s 100 metres gold medal, he borrowed her flag to do his lap of honour – but then forgot to give it back.

Christie went on to return the flag, as well as signing it and including his winning number from the race.

1997: Braywick-based charity WAMDSAD planned a radical new approach to raising finances and awareness with its One Day for WAMDSAD campaign.

Companies, organisations, pubs, clubs and individuals were being urged to seek sponsorship in any activity that took their fancy – from a sponsored 24-hour five-a-side football tournament to a marathon joke-telling session.

1997: The 50th anniversary of the Royal British Legion’s Woodlands Park branch was celebrated with a service at St Mary’s Church.

Members of the branch, along with groups from other parts of the country, marched from their club in Sawyers Crescent to the church.