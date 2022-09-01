Maidenhead businesses' energy bills 'tripling' amid cost of living crisis

A care home director has said energy bills have tripled as businesses and charities call for more help to tackle ‘scary’ rising costs.

Businesses are fearing for their futures and more families are turning to charities for help as costs continue to rise at unprecedented levels.

Last week, it was announced that energy bills for a typical household will rise to £3,549 a year on October 1, while many businesses, which do not have a price cap, have seen their costs grow at alarming rates.

The crisis is causing concern at the privately owned Larchfield House care home in Maidenhead.

Director Cliff Grand-Scrutton told the Advertiser that the home’s energy bills have tripled, with care providers needing to keep lights and heating on to enable staff to work and ensure vulnerable residents are comfortable.

“Our bills are rocketing,” he said. “Because we are a care home, people’s sleep patterns are erratic. Normally you turn your lights off and go to bed; but we have to have them on all the time.

“Ultimately, my aim is to provide the best possible nursing care. The challenge with that is we have to be nimble to ensure we do not drop our standards due to affordability.

“When does that road come to an end? Because you can only make so many reductions before the point of it becoming critical and we do not want to compromise on quality of care.”

Cliff – who is also a director for the Berkshire Care Home Association – added that the majority of calls the group has been getting from providers is focused on ways they can save money.

“We cannot afford for homes to be shut because they are going out of business – where does that leave health and social care?” he said.

“Our energy bills have tripled already. The pressures are only going to get worse as time goes on. Unless they [the Government] subsidise energy and food costs, homes will be going out of business.

“If any do, we are going to be in a really deep crisis situation.”

Elsewhere, in the hospitality industry, a Maidenhead café owner is also feeling the financial pressures less than a year after opening his doors.

Andrew Mcilvenny runs Macca’s Café in Gloucester Road and said ‘everything is going up’, including prices for his stock, bills and rent.

“There is only so much you can start charging for food, coffee and everything else so we’re in a bit of a predicament,” he said.

“My energy bills are probably going to double in October. It is ridiculous, scary. There are other businesses I have been speaking to and we are all in the same boat, and there is nothing we can do about it. How long can we survive?”

Andrew said that while business has been ok since he opened in January, he was afraid that firms would ‘go under’ if Government did not step in.

In recent weeks, the Advertiser has also been highlighting the growing demand for services such as Maidenhead Foodshare, which provides food and support for those in need, and Citizens Advice, which can help struggling families with their money worries.

Jeremy Sandell, CEO of Citizens Advice East Berkshire (CAEB), which has helped thousands of people in Maidenhead, said the situation was ‘incredibly traumatic’.

He urged residents to access help ‘as soon as possible’ and reminded them to be patient when phoning the charity, which is experiencing a high volume of calls.

“The Government has started to put packages in place but we think that 50 per cent of the people who are experiencing problems, won’t be eligible for any of that support,” Jeremy said. “It needs to be more far-reaching.”

A Government spokesman said: “We will continue to support businesses in navigating the months ahead. We are currently providing a 50 per cent business rates relief, freezing alcohol duty rates and reducing employer national insurance.

“This is in addition to the billions in grants and loans offered throughout the pandemic.”

The Government has also previous stated that ‘the Prime Minister has made clear that major fiscal decisions should be left for the next PM’.

The winner of the Conservative leadership contest is expected to be announced on September 5.