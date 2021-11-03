Mojitos Bar and Nightclub reopens after long closure

04:40PM, Wednesday 03 November 2021
Mojitos Bar and Nightclub on King Street has finally reopened after closing at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
It is one of the last nightclubs to re-open since the easing of lockdown restrictions.
The bar’s owner Charn Gill said: “We decided as a management team we would not rush to open and will allow the vaccine rollout to catch up so 18-year-olds would also have the chance to be vaccinated.
“I believe we are the only club in the UK to take this stance.”
The club is open every Friday and Saturday from 10pm to 3am.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Officers were called at 4.56pm yesterday (October 11) by two members of the public, who heard a girl shouting from bushes.
Wrexham owners and Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are in Maidenhead tonight to watch their team play the Magpies at York Road.
Concerns have been raised after a man in Windsor was hit by human waste from an aeroplane whilst in his garden.