Mojitos Bar and Nightclub reopens after long closure

Mojitos Bar and Nightclub on King Street has finally reopened after closing at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

It is one of the last nightclubs to re-open since the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The bar’s owner Charn Gill said: “We decided as a management team we would not rush to open and will allow the vaccine rollout to catch up so 18-year-olds would also have the chance to be vaccinated.

“I believe we are the only club in the UK to take this stance.”

The club is open every Friday and Saturday from 10pm to 3am.