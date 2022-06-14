BCA students with learning difficulties get hands-on hospitality experience

Students with additional needs at Berkshire College of Agriculture ran a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support that doubled up as an opportunity to practise life and work skills.

BCA has two classes for young people and adults with additional needs, studying hospitality and life skills respectively.

The ALFIE courses (Adult Learning for Independence and Employment) enable mature students with mild to moderate learning difficulties to manage independently at home and within the community, building confidence and skills.

The two classes joined up for a student-led event serving food and drinks in a marquee in the grounds on May 26, with fellow pupils, staff, family and carers all invited.

Each student had a specific role that they full embraced, such as taking money, clearing up or serving.

The pupils managed to raise more than £450 for Macmillan Cancer Support, selling donations of cakes that came from staff and local businesses.

For some of the students, this was a good opportunity to practise the skills they will need when looking to move into jobs and careers in hospitality in the future.

One student is already working part time as a sous chef in a hotel.

Becky Vaughan runs the adult additional needs class and is the staff member who spearheaded the event. She said:

“It was all about supporting people with additional needs and championing them, all while raising money for charity.

“It was great for the students to practice the things they were learning about all year, such as the hygiene around serving food.

“They loved it – some are shy being around people they don’t know so it was quite a big thing for them but they all stepped up to the challenge.”