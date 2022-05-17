Giant Platinum Jubilee tapestry designed by Maidenhead pupils

A tapestry design measuring more than 5m tall has been created for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with the help of students from a range of Maidenhead schools.

Sewing teacher Anita Kulkarni has been running the ‘Dhaaga after school club’ in and around Maidenhead since 2007 and decided to mark Her Majesty’s milestone with a special creation this year.

Pupils were asked to pick ideas related to The Queen and her reign to create their preferred hand-sewn design, with each child spending an hour after school for three weeks to finalise their work.

Each school contributed to a square and these were then joined up into one big tapestry.

They used different colours, laces, sequins, ribbons and embroidery to create final designs, which has culminated in a 5.5m tall, 2.5m wide design.

More than 200 children aged 7-11 from 17 schools in the Royal Borough took part in the project, with a total of 900 hours spent to create the final tapestry.

Anita and some helpers were on hand to present their work to the governor at Windsor Castle, Admiral Sir James Perowne, at a ceremony on Tuesday last week, where the tapestry is now on display for Her Majesty to view.

Anita said: “This project was all about connecting the children to The Queen and allowing them to be a part of this momentous occasion through their sewing.

“It started off as a simple idea in my head and to now see it ultimately being presented to The Queen is a proud feeling for me.

“Here in the Royal Borough, we always feel so close to these big royal events, but I thought that by doing this project it would give the children a chance to have their own personal memory.

“It was amazing to see how excited the children were to be creating something that The Queen would see and there was such enthusiasm for this project.

“The logistics have been a fun challenge – at one point the 224 pieces were laid out all over my living room so we could work out the best overall layout.

“I’ve never done anything as big as this before but I’m proud that the children have sewn their designs with love and that they will have a lasting memory of being a part of this historic celebration.”

For more information about the ‘Dhaaga after school club’, email anita@dhaaga-sewing.co.uk