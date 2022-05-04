Website set up to help Ukrainians settle in Maidenhead

A website linking groups who are helping Ukrainian refugees settle in Maidenhead has been created to provide a ‘go-to’ area for hosts and guests.

Open Arms has been set up with the help of Maidenhead Synagogue rabbi Jonathan Romain following a meeting last week involving groups and individuals doing work to help the relief effort.

It offers practical information, advice and support for those seeking refuge in and around Windsor and Maidenhead from the conflict in Ukraine, and for their hosts.

The idea has also been supported by homelessness charity The Brett Foundation and Maidenhead Foodshare.

Rabbi Romain – who has been a key player in helping refugees settle in Maidenhead since the Russian invasion started – said that he hoped this would make Maidenhead ‘one of the leading local players in the country’ and ‘provide a template for other towns’.

He was keen to help those fleeing the wart-torn country after his own mother was aboard the Kinder-transport, which rescued children from Nazi Germany on the eve of the Second World War.

A dedicated section of the website for hosts includes information on preparing for guests, a checklist for arrivals, available council support and net-working.

For refugees, Open Arms has details on children’s needs, food, jobs and volunteering to help them integrate into UK society.

Another section also offers practical help from those who cannot host but want to assist in other ways, such as legal advice, English lessons, arts and leisure activities and days out.

For more information, visit www.openarms.charity or email jonathan@openarms.charity