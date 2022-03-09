Maidenhead rabbi looks to set up 'Ukrainetransport' to help refugees

A Maidenhead-based rabbi has praised the ‘heart-warming’ response to his attempt at helping refugees fleeing Ukraine seek safety in the UK.

Jonathan Romain’s mother was one of the children rescued from Nazi Germany on the eve of the Second World War on the Kindertransport, organised by the late Maidenhead resident Nicholas Winton.

Rabbi Romain said he would ‘not be here’ if it was not for this rescue mission and wanted his generation to now ‘step up’ and help stricken Ukrainians escape their war torn country following the Russian invasion.

He wants to establish a ‘Ukrainetransport’ system to help families fleeing Ukraine, adding that hundreds of people across the UK have already offered up rooms and sanctuary for refugees.

This has included a woman in her 80s who said she will give up her spare room despite an impending cataract operation, said Rabbi Romain.

“It is about people helping people, whatever their religion,” he added. “The responses have been heart-warming. People with not much capacity have got a spare room and are able to help in so many ways.”

On what refugees are going through, Rabbi Roman said: “They are frightened, terrified, homeless, they have been separated from their families.

“They do not know what is going to happen tomorrow, or where their next meal is coming from. It is hard for us to comprehend just how scared people feel.

“The good news is that there are people who care and want to do their bit.”

Rabbi Romain estimated that more than 100 people from the Royal Borough area have offered to help his cause.

He is now waiting for more clarification from the Home Office about its rules on letting Ukrainian refugees into the UK.

The rabbi said that the Government’s response has been ‘a contrast’ to that of the European Union, where the need for visas has been waived for those seeking sanctuary.

“I think Government’s often react to popular pressure,” he added.

“It is certainly a contrast to what is happening in the EU, which has allowed open access to all Ukrainian refugees.

“Maidenhead has a special role – we are home to the late Nicholas Winton and can be a leader for the rest of the country.”

A Government spokeswoman said: “Last week we announced a new sponsorship route which will allow Ukrainians with no family ties to the UK to be sponsored to come to the UK.

“This is alongside our Ukraine Family Scheme, which has already seen thousands of people apply, as well as changes to visas so that people can stay in the UK safely.

“The routes we have put in place follow extensive engagement with Ukrainian partners. This is a rapidly moving and complex picture and as the situation develops we will continue to keep our support under constant review.”