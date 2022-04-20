New pop-up in Nicholsons Centre hosts eco talks

01:40PM, Wednesday 20 April 2022
Eco Action – the new pop-up located in the Nicholson Centre – held a successful opening at the weekend.
The shop is run by the RBWM Climate Community group, which has launched Warmer Greener Homes month – a series of events helping people to save money on energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint.
Warmer Greener Homes upcoming events are:
Places can be booked www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/rbwm-climate-community-42789090543 or just turn up on the day.
Andrew Elder of RBWM Climate Community said: “From stopping draughts to supporting bumblebees, we’ve been able share so much and encourage local residents to help themselves and their environment.”
For other news visit RBWM’s Climate Community’s Facebook page or at www.the-rbwm-climate-community.square.site
