    • New pop-up in Nicholsons Centre hosts eco talks

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    Eco Action – the new pop-up located in the Nicholson Centre – held a successful opening at the weekend.

    The shop is run by the RBWM Climate Community group, which has launched Warmer Greener Homes month – a series of events helping people to save money on energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint.

    Warmer Greener Homes upcoming events are:

    • ‘Greener Cleaner’ on Friday 22, 11am at Eco Action (Unit 80)
    • ‘How to build a compost bin’ on Saturday 23, 10.30am at Maidenhead Library
    • ‘How to compost’ on Saturday 23, 1.30pm at Eco Action
    • ‘Making the leap to electric – the benefits and practicalities of owning an EV car’ on Saturday 23, 2.30pm at Eco Action

    Places can be booked www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/rbwm-climate-community-42789090543 or just turn up on the day.

    Andrew Elder of RBWM Climate Community said: “From stopping draughts to supporting bumblebees, we’ve been able share so much and encourage local residents to help themselves and their environment.”

    For other news visit RBWM’s Climate Community’s Facebook page or at www.the-rbwm-climate-community.square.site

