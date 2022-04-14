SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Royal Borough climate group helps people with cost of living

    As soaring energy prices hit the headlines, a Royal Borough climate group is continuing to host a series of activities during April to help people save money on their bills.

    The RBWM Climate Community’s ‘Warmer Greener Homes’ month has seen a coalition of environmental groups joining forces to help residents deal with the increased cost of living.

    Last Saturday saw events happen at a pop-up shop in the Nicholsons Centre, where people were helped to build an indoor ‘pizza planter’ from pallet wood to enable them to grow food at home.

    In addition, a ‘Spring Clean and Green Your Home’ event explained about natural cleaning products to use around the house.

    Events taking place over the coming weeks include three activities on Saturday in the pop-up shop at Unit 80 in the shopping centre.

    ‘How to start growing your own fruit and veg’ will take place at 10am, and an hour later, there will be a demonstration on how to fix draughts in the home.

    At noon, a ‘Growing pollinator friendly plants’ activity will happen.

    More details on activities, which are also taking place at venues in Windsor, are available at www.rbwmclimatecommunity.eventbrite.co.uk 

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    Person hit by train in Maidenhead

    Archive photo

    Person hit by train in Maidenhead

    Rail services will be cancelled or delayed up until the end of the day after a person was hit by a train in Maidenhead.

     

     

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved