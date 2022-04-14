Thames Hospice chief executive named business leader of the year

The chief executive of Thames Hospice has been named business leader of the year at a national awards ceremony.

Debbie Raven was recognised at the Great British Awards, which took place at The Hilton in Reading on Thursday, April 7 and celebrates the achievements of community and business organisations.

Debbie Raven, chief executive at Thames Hospice, said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this prestigious award, recognising the importance of combining business acumen alongside compassionate care to lead our charity.

“I couldn’t, of course, fulfil my role without the dedicated support of all my amazing colleagues and volunteers who each play an important part in ensuring we continue to provide vital hospice care services to our community now and for the future.”

Jonathan Jones, Thames Hospice chair of trustees, added: “There were a record number of 1600 nominations across the awards categories this year; I and the entire team at the Hospice are so proud and delighted that Debbie has rightly been recognised by the business community at a national level.”