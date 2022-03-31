'Warmer Greener Homes' month to launch in Royal Borough

Royal Borough residents are being encouraged to cut their bills and carbon footprint in ‘Warmer Greener Homes’ month this April.

With soaring energy prices hitting the headlines, a coalition of environmental groups are joining forces next month to help people deal with the increased cost of living and growing threat of the climate emergency.

‘Warmer Greener Homes’ is a month-long series of events with the aim of helping households save money and reduce their environmental impact.

The initiative builds on the success of ‘COPtober’ which ran last autumn across the borough to coincide with COP26 in Glasgow.

Activities were focused on informing residents on ways to improve the environment, while ‘Warmer Green Homes’ is taking a different approach by addressing two key issues facing residents today – the cost of living and the climate emergency.

Dave Scarbrough, leading member of the RBWM Climate Community group, said: “Warmer Greener Homes brings together a growing number of passionate climate groups in the borough.

“Our goal is to continue to inform, support and encourage people to make small changes to reduce their carbon footprint.

“By helping people to save money on their bills we hope that we can engage with even more communities than we did last year.”

Groups involved include The RBWM Climate Community, The Repair Café, Filling Good, The Wilds, the Maidenhead & Windsor libraries and the council.

Nearly 30 activities will cover a diverse range of topics, from fixing draughts and retrofitting insulation in your home, to seedling exchanges and growing plants for pollinators.

Activities will run throughout April and will be taking place in Maidenhead, Windsor, Cookham and White Waltham.

The first event is on Saturday from 10am to 3pm, called the ‘Launch of Cookham’s Footprint’ – a new community initiative to drive energy saving in the village (see right).

And on Wednesday next week, a ‘Making the Leap to Electric’ event will be taking place at The Swan pub in Dedworth from 7.30pm-9.30pm, where the benefits of owning an EV will be discussed.

For more information and ways to get involved, contact The Climate Community on Facebook or via the website: the-rbwm-climate-community.square.site/

You can also book a spot at the events via rbwmclimatecommunity.eventbrite.co.uk