Charity working to provide free school uniforms for struggling families

Families who are struggling during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis can turn to a charity which helps provide free school uniforms.

Friends Rachael Cox and Vanessa Moore set up School Drive with the aim of helping disadvantaged families with the costs of kitting children out for school.

The charity can provide uniforms, school shoes and coats for free.

Mother-of-two Rachael, from Bray, said: “Coming out of lockdown and hearing about other people’s struggles with financial matters and having to afford new uniform for their children made us think there’s something that can be done.

“As far as we’re aware there aren’t any other charities locally which provide new kit for all ages from age four up to sixth form.

“We know how costly it can all be.”

In order to access support from School Drive, families should contact the welfare officer or headteacher at their child’s school.

The school can then contact the charity and arrange for essential supplies to be delivered.

School Drive has secured sponsorship from Tesco for non-branded school uniform and is also supported by a number of private sponsors.

Since launching in September, the charity has supported about 40 families in Maidenhead and is keen to raise awareness of the help it can provide.

School Drive is one of the main charities being supported by Claires Court this year with the group also working alongside a number of other schools in the borough.

Rachael, 41, added: “We want to be able to start with Maidenhead, support as many schools as we can and when we’re established, hopefully we can expand further.”

Visit schooldrive.org.uk for further information on the charity.