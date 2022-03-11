Maidenhead welcomes new Mediterranean deli-restaurant

One of the latest additions to Maidenhead’s hospitality scene opened in the town centre at the weekend, bringing a taste of the Mediterranean to the High Street.

Sauce and Flour opened at Shanly Homes’ Waterside Quarter development on Saturday, next door to Bardo Lounge, which started trading in January.

Founded by Maidenhead couple, Sandra Kuleviciute and Flavio Arruda, the restaurant is also home to an on-site deli where ingredients used by chefs can be purchased and tried at home.

This is the pair’s first solo restaurant business, having worked in previous hospitality venues during their long service in the culinary sector.

Sauce and Flour will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, with dishes including homemade pastas, sauces, and breads.

Future plans for the venue also include cookery classes along with wine tasting sessions.

Flavio said: “We couldn’t be more excited to open our first bricks and mortar location in Maidenhead’s Waterside Quarter.

“Having lived in Maidenhead for over 12 years and seeing the creation of the community development, it feels like the perfect time and location for what we want to achieve.”

Sandra told the Advertiser that Sauce and Flour had a quiet opening over the weekend, adding that the last few days have been busier with passers-by keen to try out the new establishment.

She said that feedback on the food so far has been positive, with some claiming it to taste like dishes they have been served abroad.

“Our vision at Sauce and Flour is to prove that a business can serve delicious sustainable food of the highest quality and all for a reasonable price. It is a food lover’s paradise,” she said.

Sauce and Flour is one of many food and drink establishments to open in this part of Maidenhead, following in the footsteps of Bakedd, Coppa Club and the Bardo Lounge.

Sandra added it was important to ensure each of these places offered something ‘different’ to attract customers back.

Matteo Scabbia, who works at landlord Sorbon Estates, the commercial arm of the Shanly Homes group, said that more announcements on further retailers at Waterside Quarter would be announced ‘in the coming months’.

“We are pleased to announce Sauce and Flour as the newest addition to the development, bringing families and friends together over delicious home cooking,” he said.

“This unique restaurant deli generates an authentic Mediterranean touch to the growing community in Maidenhead.

“We are in contact with other retailers and there will be more exciting announcements in the coming months.”