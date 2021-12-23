Mediterranean deli-restaurant in Maidenhead to offer 'something new'

A new Mediterranean restaurant is due to open at a Maidenhead regeneration scheme next year, promising to offer ‘something different’ for foodies.

Sauce and Flour is moving in to the Shanly Homes Waterside Quarter development, with an opening date of early February pencilled in.

It will offer both a deli service and a sit-down service.

The business is the brainchild of Maidenhead couple Sandra Kuleviciute and Flavio Arruda, who originate from Lithuania and Brazil respectively.

This is the pair’s first solo restaurant business, having worked in previous hospitality venues during their long service in the culinary sector; Sandra spent some time at celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s establishments.

Sauce and Flour will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and will be located directly next door to the Shanly marketing suite.

Sandra said that the menu is still being finalised but it will have a Mediterranean feel and be shaped by seasonal products.

Freshly prepared breads and pasta dishes will be available, and ingredients used in the dishes will be available to buy at the deli counter, which will be located next to the restaurant.

Sandra told the Advertiser that the idea behind the deli was to ensure that Sauce and Flour could remain open as an essential business should COVID restrictions worsen. It would also look to offer takeaways to ensure food lovers can continue getting their fix.

Sandra said: “It is going to be our first proper restaurant business, divided into a deli and a restaurant.

“Once you enter there will be a shop with products we will be making in-house, so whatever you see on our menu, you would be able to purchase the same ingredients.

“We will be focusing a lot on seasonality, as well as packaging and food waste.

“It will be nothing over the top – honest and well-made food.”

Sandra and Flavio were originally selling their homemade pasta for takeaway during lockdown and decided now was the right time to expand their offering.

“I am looking forward to it – excited and nervous,” Sandra added.

“We just love the food so we want to introduce something different in Maidenhead and focus on quality over quantity,”

“We have been living here for several years now, so we know we can offer something different.”

The addition of Sauce and Flour comes following the news that Loungers UK – the brand which runs the popular Cosy Club and Lounge venues – would also be opening in the Waterside Quarter next month.