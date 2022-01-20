Maidenhead's first 24 hour gym to open later this year

Maidenhead’s first 24 hour gym is set to throw open its doors later this year, promising to offer discounts at local businesses for members.

Anytime Fitness is a gym franchise which has venues up and down the country, with its next venture seeing it taking over part of the Watermark development in the town centre.

The regeneration scheme – being built by developer Countryside in conjunction with the council – is located on the banks of Maidenhead Waterways in St Ives Road.

The new gym will be positioned adjacent to the river, next door to the library and amphitheatre, where it will also host free ‘boot camp’ sessions with personal trainers every Saturday and Sunday, starting this weekend from 10am.

The gym will be specifically located within units 2.2 to 2.3, Cooper Court.

Anytime Fitness plans to open in April or May time, but will be offering prospective new members the chance to sign up in early February.

Those interested in taking out a membership before the gym opens will need to visit the unit opposite Superdrug in the Nicholsons Centre.

Full details on membership prices have not been confirmed yet, however early bird rates will start from £29.95 per month on either a six or 12 month term.

Anytime Fitness franchise manager Craig Parker said he was looking forward to entering an exciting new era for Maidenhead amidst its major rebuild and regeneration phase.

“We are going to offer very good facilities at a very good price,” he told the Advertiser.

“It will be the first and only 24 hour gym here in Maidenhead.

“There are a lot of people in Maidenhead looking for a 24 hour gym; not just a normal one, but really good quality.

“The difference that we have is we are community based – we are not just a gym, it is all about what we can offer back to the community.

“It is about offering the flexibility to local residents – we are looking to go out offering charity events and things like that. Maidenhead has not had that before; a fitness provider looking to do stuff like that.

“Our members will get local benefits and ultimately it will bring people back into Maidenhead.”

Craig said that Anytime Fitness is hoping to partner up with firms such as Odeon, with members offered discounts when watching a film.

“We want to offer people in Maidenhead not just a gym membership, but discounts with local businesses in the town,” he added.

Those interested in signing up for the bootcamp sessions can do so via the Anytime Fitness Maidenhead Facebook page or by emailing maidenhead@anytimefitness.co.uk