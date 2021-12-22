Festive floristry brightens retirement community

Retirees experienced a Christmas treat last Thursday (December 16) at Elgar Place retirement community as it opened its doors for an afternoon of festive floristry.

The retirement homes on Bridge Avenue saw homeowners and fellow retirees from across the town come together for a masterclass in festive floral arrangements by local expert Eileen from Flowersme2u.

Eileen taught guests all the tips and tricks they need to create show-stopping arrangements for the Christmas season.

After watching the master at work, guests had the chance to decorate and take home their own wreaths.

Taking place between 2pm and 4pm, there was also time to raise a glass to the festive season and indulge in some Christmas nibbles.

The event included a guided tour of the development, giving guests the chance to sample what life is like in the Elgar Place community.