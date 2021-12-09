Volunteer group commemorates 'sorely missed' president at 30th anniversary

The Thames Valley branch of the Soroptimists celebrated the life of a prominent Maidenhead-based member who passed away earlier this year at its 30th anniversary gathering.

The SI Thames Valley 30th anniversary was twice cancelled due to COVID.

Members from a whole host of clubs came to have lunch and participate in a prize draw.

They also had the chance to buy Christmas articles made for the benefit of the Kori Development Project in Sierra Leone. SI Thames Valley has raised over £2,000 for this.

The project was ‘very dear’ to the late Johanna Raffan, the Maidenhead-based president of Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland (SIGBI) in 2020.

The club is proposing to create an orchard on an acre of land adjacent to the secondary school it has built in Bai Largo, in the Kori district of Sierra Leone.

Johanna was a founder member of the SI Thames Valley Club and is ‘sorely missed.’

A photo presentation of her achievements for Soroptimism was projected throughout the lunch, evoking fond memories of ‘an exceptional Soroptimist.’