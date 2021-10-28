All 429 homes within The Landing 'available to rent', new project partner Get Living says

The developers in charge of The Landing development in the town centre have teamed up with build-to-rent operator Get Living to see through the first phase of construction – but who are Get Living?

The Advertiser approached the firm this week to ask why it chose Maidenhead for its latest venture – a first outside of a major UK city – and to find out more about the company and what it has done in the past.

Get Living develops, owns and operates residential neighbourhoods, with two in London and one in Manchester. One of its neighbourhoods is East Village – the former Olympic athletes’ village during the 2012 Olympic Games.

There is a specific focus on the rental sector. All 429 residential homes within The Landing will be available for rent, a spokesman for the firm said.

“The strong population and economic growth in Maidenhead will need to be supported by homes and Get Living looks forward to playing its role in serving this need and being a long-term investor in the town,” he added.

“Get Living’s Maidenhead neighbourhood will have 429 residential apartments in total, all available for rent. For residents, there will be public retail and leisure facilities.

“The neighbourhood will be spread over a number of different buildings, which will be built in phases, with all buildings being completed and ready for occupation by autumn 2024.

“We are confident that our investment in Maidenhead will create an outstanding new neighbourhood for local people.”

Progress on The Landing took another step forward last week as it was announced that HUB and Smedvig – who are in charge of the project – would be collaborating with Get Living in a £155million deal to begin the first phase of construction.

However, the proposed 2024 completion date is a delayed one compared with previous targets - in 2019, the Royal Borough said that it expected works to be complete by 2023.

The project has also been hit with delays and question marks have risen over the future of the build, with disputes between landowners and developers forcing a public inquiry to take place earlier this year.

“The Get Living proposition rests on offering high quality homes in safe, vibrant areas,” Get Living added.

“We recognise that neighbourhoods anchored in their locality and sensitive to the local environment are more meaningful places to live and where people choose to live for longer.

“Get Living is the owner of East Village (the former Olympic athletes’ village in London), so we have unique insight into how these communities evolve.

“Over the years, we have established more neighbourhoods in London and Manchester, which are all great places to live.”

There has been much talk about Maidenhead’s regeneration and the amount of flats and new buildings proposed, with concerns over tall buildings and the influx of new apartments, particularly alongside the proposed redevelopment of the Nicholsons Centre next door to The Landing.

The spokesman said: “We understand there has been a rigorous consultation and planning process to ensure that all concerns have been considered.

“We hope that the outcome will be welcomed by the people of Maidenhead, and they will value the new public realm and improved links between the town centre and the train station.”

For more information, visit www.getliving.com