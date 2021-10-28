'High calibre' Maidenhead students' artwork on display at Norden Farm

An art exhibition is showcasing 'high calibre' artwork designs from Maidenhead pupils at Norden Farm this half-term.

Creations from youngsters at Altwood School in Maidenhead and the Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) in Burchetts Green are available to view at the venue until next week.

The display is running until Tuesday, November 2 and is available to view from Tuesday-Saturday between 5pm and 10pm in the art centre's gallery. Entry is free.

The exhibition is part of the centre’s Farm Out arts programme, funded by the Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation.

The idea came about after a successful first schools art exhibition in 2019, with themes this year including topical subjects such as identity, feminism and environmental issues.

BCA marketing manager Lisa Heath said: "The artworks selected for inclusion in this exhibition is of an extremely high calibre across a range of media - I implore you to visit if you haven't yet had a chance to do so.

“We hope it will give our students a real sense of achievement and kick start their journeys in the arts industry.

“BCA continues to work collaboratively with the fantastic team at Norden Farm across our creative arts subjects and we are extremely grateful for the incredible opportunities they continue to offer our students.”

Norden Farm’s education officer Kayleigh Galvin added: “It’s wonderful to be able to create an exhibition for local schools to exhibit their end of year work, especially with the difficulties of the 2020/2021 school year.

"Throughout such a challenging time, these students have been able to produce some high quality work which we are proud to display in our gallery space.

"Our first exhibition in 2019 had a footfall of over 1,400 members of the public so we are excited to be able to bring this great opportunity to the students of our local Maidenhead schools to show off their work in a professional arts space.”

Visit https://norden.farm/events/schools-exhibition-2021 for more information.

