Norden Farm hosts spooky half-term entertainment

There was a spooky feel about a Maidenhead arts centre this week as the venue holds a series of half-term activities.

Youngsters took part in an arts and crafts session yesterday (Wednesday) at Norden Farm, in which shoeboxes were used to create a shadow theatre to be displayed in windows.

The sold-out sessions were led by the venue's education manager Jess Thompson in the Long Barn.

Pictured: Frankie Keogh, seven, and Bobby Keogh, nine, enjoy the Halloween-themed arts and craft session at Norden Farm

Other events happening at the arts centre this week include a performance of The Little Prince, a family show featuring both dance and humour.

It will be performed by international dance company Luca Silvestrini's Protein, who were also at Norden Farm yesterday to begin their rehearsals (pictured below).

The show is running until Saturday, at 11:30am and 3.30pm each day.

Norden Farm chief executive Jane Corry said: “It’s completely thrilling to have this award winning, internationally renowned dance company at Norden Farm this half term.

“We’ve been planning this for two years and to have it finally here on the Courtyard Stage is just joyful.”

Norden Farm is also helping vulnerable children and families in the borough by giving out free passes and meals in conjunction with local charities such as Thames Valley Adventure Playground and Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

Jane added: “Through our fundraising, we’re so happy to be able to give free tickets and meals to disadvantaged children and families this half term so everyone can enjoy the magic.”

This week's entertainment also saw opportunities to browse impressive artwork compiled by students from Altwood School in Maidenhead and The Berkshire College of Agriculture in Burchetts Green.

Visit www.nordenfarm.org to find out more about the event’s happening this half-term and to book slots.

To view and purchase pictures from Norden Farm's half-term events, visit www.baylismediaphotos.co.uk