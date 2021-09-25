Remember When: Reunion for Maidenhead County Girls' School pupils

1976: About 70 former pupils from the former Maidenhead County Girls’ School met for a reunion.

Former pupils who studied at the school between 1947 and 1952 met at the old site, which had since become the Castle Hill Youth Centre, to catch up and tour the old school.

1981: The Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr Arthur Jacob, officially opened Cookham Dean Village Hall.

Cllr Jacob declared the hall open, as well as the Big O Show, the first big function at the £50,000 hall.

The horticultural show and fair was a huge success, raising more than £2,500.

1986: A colourful procession through the streets of Marlow got the town’s annual carnival off to a flying start.

More than 25 brightly bedecked floats took part in the procession, with hundreds of people lining the procession route.

1991: A three-foot doll dressed in the height of Victorian fashion was being auctioned off to raise money for up-to-date low power laser equipment for St Mark’s Hospital.

Her minutely-detailed outfit, down to knickerbockers, corset and bustle was created by costumier Henry Greene.

The League of Friends had been raising funds to buy the laser equipment and Henry, who had recently received physiotherapy, was determined to raise £1,000 to buy more sophisticated accessories.

1991: A sponsored run was the main event at a fun day at Furze Platt School.

Nearly 400 pupils, brothers and sisters sought out sponsors before taking part in the run around the school’s 400-metre race track.

Runners were allowed to complete a maximum of 25 laps – the equivalent of 10,000 metres or six miles.

Other attractions included three-legged and five-legged races, a tombola, a plant stall and a fancy dress parade.

1996: Olympic gold medallists Steve Redgrave and Matthew Pinset officially opened the new Harleyford Golf Club near Marlow.

The new club, on the Harleyford estate, was aiming to become one of the top clubs in the area.

Golf club chairman Brian Folley said: “I’m absolutely delighted with the way things have gone. It’s the end of a seven year programme to get the course and the clubhouse finished.”