Maidenhead man's homemade barbecue goes viral on TikTok

03:30PM, Wednesday 28 July 2021
A Maidenhead man’s homemade BBQ has lit up social media after amassing more than 10 million views on TikTok.
Paul Mark, owner of Paul Mark Kitchens, has spent the past six weeks designing his state-of-the-art outdoor barbecue.
The kit features a retractable door which can be lifted up to protect chefs from the unpredictable British summertime weather.
It also includes a charcoal barbecue, fridge, countertop surfaces, storage cupboards and LED lights.
The 48-year-old kitchen designer, who has a showroom in Broadway, Maidenhead, decided to upload a video to TikTok to show off his work.
And he was shocked as the video swiftly went viral with the barbecue proving particularly popular Down Under in Australia.
@paulmarkkitchens
Hi everyone finally finished my barbecue ##design ##builder ##ledlights ##outdoor ##paulmarkkitchen ##fyp♬ SOLD OUT - Devin Kennedy
Paul told the Advertiser: “My phone was just bleeping and bleeping and the next day I looked and there were five million views.
“The Australians love a barbie don’t they and it just took off on TikTok.
“I started getting all these phone calls from France, Germany, Spain, America from people wanting to buy them.”
The custom-made barbecues will cost prospective buyers £17,000 but the Maidenhead resident said he is looking into whether pre-fabricated versions can be designed at a lower cost.
He added: “With everything that’s happened in the last year-and-a-half people want to be at home, they want to be entertaining and older people aren’t going to the pubs.
“It’s a great bit of kit off and food is just totally different to the standard BBQ.”
Visit www.paulmark.co.uk for further details.
