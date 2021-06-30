No date set for end of Maidenhead station forecourt works

The council’s lead member for transport has said that works to upgrade the Maidenhead train station forecourt are progressing well – but could not confirm when construction was likely to end.

Councillor Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham) added that ‘the majority of works’ have been completed outside the station, with some ‘minor’ jobs still needing to be done.

The Windsor and Maidenhead council is undertaking the upgrade work alongside the Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), which has awarded £3.75million to help improve the forecourt, as well as a series of road junctions across Maidenhead.

Work was split into two phases to enable part of the area to be accessed at all times, and Cllr Clark added that COVID has had an impact on the council’s planned delivery date, with the end of the second phase initially expected to be completed back in April.

Changes to the forecourt will include introducing a larger public realm to make the area more commuter-friendly, with a predicted increase in passengers expected following the introduction of Crossrail.

New cycle parking and a refurbished bus stop on the A308 are also included in plans, with parking set to be reduced in the forecourt and transferred to the Stafferton Way multi-storey car park.

Cllr Clark told the Advertiser that he wanted to provide ‘sufficient parking’ to make up for what is lost.

“The whole thing is enabling for the future; it is the prediction of the throughput at the station when Crossrail is fully operational,” Cllr Clark said. “And it is part of our ongoing work to encourage more sustainable transport.

“Effectively, it is a better experience for those coming in and out of our revitalised town.”Cllr Clark added that the previous forecourt was ‘not fit for purpose’ and said that Maidenhead needed an upgrade.

“It is a major station and it was almost like what you would find at a minor village,” he said. “For a town the size of Maidenhead, that is not sufficient. It was looking elderly and was not fit for purpose.”

When pressed over when the work would be complete, Cllr Clark said he ‘can’t give the date’ as work is still ongoing and there are still smaller jobs to be completed.

“The majority of works have been completed and the space is looking good,” he said. “The result is becoming visible.”