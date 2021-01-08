Maidenhead station forecourt car park closing for months of improvement works

The Maidenhead station forecourt car park is set to close for several months as £3.7million improvement works get underway next week.

The first of two phases of work will begin on Friday, January 15 and last until some time in February, while the second phase will start in March and end in April.

Throughout the works, the station forecourt will be closed for car parking, apart from disabled spaces and taxi pick-ups and drop-offs.

Instead, station users will be able to park their vehicles in Stafferton Way multi-storey car park, where Great Western Railway parking spaces will be available.

New set-down and pick-up zones will also be available at Stafferton Way while the station forecourt is closed.

Councillor Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham), lead member for transport and infrastructure, said: “Maidenhead Station is an important asset to the town and the upcoming work on the forecourt is part of a programme of works that includes improving the interchange between trains and other forms of transport, and better walking and cycling links between the station and the town centre.

“The council is fully committed to investing in Maidenhead’s future by continuing to invest in the town’s infrastructure.”

The work has been split into two phases so that part of the station's forecourt will always remain open.

Phase one will focus on the northern half, and phase two on the southern half.

The ticket hall entrance will also remain open for the duration of the works.