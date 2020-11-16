Work starts on major Maidenhead roundabout upgrades

A £6million council road improvement scheme will begin today (Monday), aimed at improving six key roundabouts in Maidenhead.

Work is due to begin at the Stafferton Way/Braywick Road roundabout for six weeks and is partly funded through the Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

The aim is to improve traffic flow through the centre of Maidenhead and is part of ongoing work to ensure the infrastructure supports the current and future needs of the town, the borough says.

Cllr Gerry Clark, lead member for transport, said: “The draft Borough Local Plan, which is currently being examined, proposes a sustainable pattern of development for the borough until 2033, including new housing and affordable housing to fulfil the needs of all residents.

“This work will help create more capacity and assist traffic flow through Maidenhead, reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality.

“We carried out public engagement on the scheme last year and the more detailed design work was completed earlier this year.

“This is a significant investment in Maidenhead’s road infrastructure, on top of the funding the council has already allocated and a significant investment in the future of Maidenhead itself.”

The improvement works at the Braywick Road/Stafferton Way roundabout include carriageway widening to accommodate an additional lane, improved lane markings and directional signage, and parallel zebra crossings on the eastern arm of the roundabout to provide pedestrian and cycle route connectivity.

Work is expected to last six weeks and will mainly take place between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

There will be some narrowing of lanes, but the roundabout will remain open and there will be no road closures, diversions or temporary traffic lights.

The works include changes to the crossing on the road at the roundabout, and residents are advised to use the existing zebra crossing near Greenfields as a safe route across Stafferton Way.

Further works at five other sites will take place later this year and 2021, and are as follows: